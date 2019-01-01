ISL: Sehnaj Singh likely to join ATK from Mumbai City FC

The defensive midfielder will reunite with former Mohun Bagan teammate and midfielder Pronay Halder at ATK….

Defensive midfielder Sehnaj Singh is all set to leave FC to join Kolkata-based (ISL) side this summer, Goal can confirm.

The 25-year-old player, who was an integral part of the Mumbai City squad and had appeared in 25 ISL games in the past two seasons for the club, is likely to head back to Kolkata.

ATK have had a very busy summer transfer window so far. They have signed a few big Indian names, including striker Jobby Justin from and Michael Soosairaj from . Soosairaj’s brother Michael Regin has also joined the Kolkata-based side along with his brother.

ATK had a disappointing season last year in the ISL despite boasting a star-studded squad but are determined to get back to the top of the table. They have brought back former coach Antonio Lopez Habas who had guided the club to the ISL title in the inaugural edition of the competition.

Sehnaj had earlier plied his trade with both and East Bengal in the . He had joined the Green and Maroons in the 2014/15 season and then jumped ships to join their arch-rivals East Bengal a year later. After spending a season with the Red and Golds he moved back to Mohun Bagan for one more season.

He has featured for and Mumbai City FC on loan before joining the Islanders on a permanent deal in 2017.

Sehnaj has represented the national team in five international matches. He made his debut under coach Stephen Constantine in 2015 against Oman in a World Cup qualifier game. His last international match was against Guam in November 2015.