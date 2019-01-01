ISL: FC Pune City set to wind up operations; New franchise likely from Hyderabad

In good news for football fans in Hyderabad, ISL action could be headed their way next season...

might not be a part of the upcoming 2019-20 season of the (ISL), Goal has learnt.

The club have been struggling financially throughout the fifth season of ISL and payments to several players and members of the coaching staff were delayed. Earlier Goal had reported that club chairman Dheeraj Wadhawan had written a letter to all the players and support staff reassuring them that all their dues will be cleared in tranches.

However, the issue was escalated after Canadian striker Iain Hume and Indian forward Ashique Kuruniyan wrote to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), seeking redressal. The club had subsequently reached a settlement with Hume, promising to pay his arrears in two installments before July 15.

The team management has paid a part of the arrears to the rest of the players on Sunday and have promised to pay the rest by July 15 in two more installments.

But with the coffers drying up, the team management has decided to wind down the operations and sell the club to a potential investor. The players have been informed by the management that the new owners will be announced in the next three weeks. A few Pune City players have also been told that the club has lined up backup buyers in case the talks fail.

Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel confirmed the development when Goal contacted him. "We are in discussions with multiple investors with different possibilities. We will take a final decision once we conclude the process," he said.

Goal has learnt that the new owner will be from Hyderabad and relocate the franchise to the Telangana capital. However, this move does put the future of the current Pune City players in doubt.

Key players like Vishal Kaith, Adil Khan and Ashique Kuruniyan might well opt to find new clubs. The delay in payments by at least two months results in a breach of contract by the club, leaving the players free to move elsewhere for free. But the Pune City management have told the players that their dues will be cleared and have requested the players not to seek a move elsewhere.

The Stallions' think tank know that if important players leave the club, the potential new owners might find it difficult to build a team.

Pune has seen several clubs shut down in the recent past includingBharat FC, Pune FC and DSK Shivajians. Now, FC Pune City is also set to join that list. But ISL will have a new venue in Hyderabad.