ISL 2018-19: Pritam Kotal set to join ATK on a three-and-a-half year deal

The India international will join the Kolkata-based club after the international break...

international Pritam Kotal is set to return to ATK, Goal can confirm.

Kotal has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions and will join his new team-mates after the international break. ATK have paid a transfer fee of more than 15 Lakh INR to Delhi Dynamos and the player is set to earn more than 1 Crore INR each year during his stint at his new club.

ATK are sixth in the league with 16 points from 12 matches. With Prabir Das struggling with fitness, Steve Coppell's full-back options were limited to Aiborlang Khongjee and Ankit Mukherjee, who is playing his first season in ISL.

Kotal has already donned the ATK jersey once in his career when he joined the Kolkata-based club as a loanee from Mohun Bagan in 2016. ATK beat Kerala Blasters in the final to win the ISL trophy for the second time in the same year.

He has scored and assisted once for Delhi Dynamos in what has been a disappointing campaign for the team this season. The Lions have conceded 21 goals this season and are currently at the ninth position on the league table with seven points from 12 matches. It remains to be seen if Delhi will make use of the transfer window to rope in a replacement. Alternatively, Mohammad Sajid Dhot is the most likely choice to fill the gap.

The right-back is an integral part of the Indian football team and is currently in Abu Dhabi to take part in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019. He played against in a friendly recently and is expected to start in 's opener against on January 6 at the AFC Asian Cup.