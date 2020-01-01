ISL: Paulo Machado leaves Mumbai City to join a Portuguese club

The Portuguese midfielder will not be returning to India for a third season in the ISL...

Portuguese midfielder Paulo Machado has left (ISL) club to join Portuguese second division club Leixoes.

The 34-year-old, who began his career at FC and has turned out for the likes of St. Etienne, , and , has chosen to end his Indian football stint after two seasons with the Islanders. He has been capped six times by and was a Taca de Portugal winner with Aves before he signed for Mumbai City ahead of 2018-19 season.

Machado has five assists and three goals to his name in 29 matches over two seasons in ISL. His 2019-20 season was cut short due to an injury in October that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Confirming his departure, Mumbai City co-owner Bimal Parekh said, “Paulo has been a true model professional in these past two years. His influence on the Club has been immense, both on and off the pitch and we are thankful for his contributions to the Club. All of us at Mumbai City wish Paulo the best for the future.”