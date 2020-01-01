ISL: Mumbai City FC announce Sergio Lobera as manager

The Spaniard was sacked by FC Goa towards the end of ISL season 6...

FC have announced on Monday that Sergio Lobera will lead the side as head coach in the 2020-21 (ISL).

The Islanders have also confirmed that Lobera's support staff while at , assistant Jesus Tato and fitness and conditioning coach Manuel Sayabera, will also join the 43-year-old. Juan Maria Cruz Arias, who also previously worked with Lobera at Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan, is roped in as the goalkeeping coach.

Lobera, along with his above-named support staff, were sacked by the Gaurs in early February 2020 when the team was leading the league ISL standings. As Goal reported in March, Lobera was to take the hot seat after Mumbai City parted ways with Portuguese tactician Jorge Costa after two years at the club.

Welcoming the new coach, Mumbai City co-owner, Bimal Parekh said, "We are thrilled to welcome Sergio to Mumbai. He is fantastic coach with a winning pedigree and we are confident that he has all the skills and qualities to take this team to the next level. He has already shown that he has what it takes to win the Super Cup and his winning mentality will help us to compete at the very top."

Speaking on his appointment, Lobera commented, "I am absolutely delighted to join Mumbai City FC. I have enjoyed my time in the ISL so far, but for me there is still much to be achieved and I believe we will have the players, partners and management to be very competitive next season. I think the Islanders have huge potential and I’m looking forward to working with the players as soon as possible.

"The opportunity to work with Mumbai City FC and City Football Group in the next chapter of my career was also a big attraction of the role and I am impressed by the infrastructure, connectivity and thinking that goes across all of their clubs around the world."

The club's signings including that of Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai who followed Lobera to Mumbai are also expected to be made soon as the City Football Group (CFG) is close to formalising its takeover of the Mumbai-based team in the ISL.

Mumbai City have also signed English striker Adam le Fondre from Sydney FC and Nigerian marksman Bartholomew Ogbeche from to its foreign contingent and the likes of Farukh Chowdhury and highly-rated youngster Vikram Pratap Singh among the Indian signings at the club.

"City Football Group introduced Sergio to the management of Mumbai City FC and is currently providing advisory services to the club. CFG has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority investment in Mumbai City FC. The purchase is awaiting final approvals," the club mentioned in their statement.