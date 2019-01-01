ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Spanish midfielder Mario Arques
Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerala Blasters have completed a deal to bring Spanish midfielder Mario Arques to Kerala, Goal has learnt.
The 27-year-old midfielder experienced Indian football for the first time when he joined Jamshedpur for the 2018-19 season. He became a first team regular under Cesar Ferrando, starting every single game for the Men of Steel in midfield.
Despite Jamshedpur's sub-par finish to the season, Arques impressed in his debut season in the ISL and will be a solid presence in the midfield for Blasters.
Arques spent most of his professional career in the third-tier of Spanish football and joined Ukranian Premier League club Karpaty in 2017. He returned to Segunda B with Alcoyano before making the move to India.
At Jamshedpur, Arques had three goals, two assists and played the most number of passes this season. Despite playing at the heart of the field, he hasn't picked up a single yellow or red card.
Being a neat passer of the football with excellent vision, Arques is also a threat with his runs into the box. He can be considered as another good acquisition by the new leadership at Kerala Blasters, after Rahul KP and Bilal Khan.