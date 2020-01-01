ISL: Eelco Schattorie and Kerala Blasters likely to part ways

Kerala Blasters' latest move has put Eelco Schattorie's future at the club in doubt...

are set to announce the signing of Karolis Skinkys as the club's sporting director, a move that is likely to put head coach Eelco Schattorie's future at the Kochi club in doubt.

Skinkys, who served as the director at Lithuanian club FK Suduva, will be at the forefront of all decision-making processes concerned with sporting matters. And that doesn't stop at the recruitment of players, it also means that Skinkys might have his own ideas about the direction he wants the club to move forward in.

A change of direction is the most likely scenario in situations like these unless the team is doing extremely well. However, in Kerala Blasters' case, despite the progress made in terms of style of play, results have been poor. They have failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season and finished seventh under the Dutch coach in the 2019-20 season.

It is a natural course of action if the director takes charge and wants to shake the set up. With no results to show for, there is very little content to argue against such a decision which could be made in the next few days.

Eelco Schattorie recently revealed that he had a meeting with the management and is yet to hear from them. Schattorie had travelled to to give a presentation to the management on his plans for the club.

But with the decision delayed, it is most likely the consequence of the management's efforts to establish a healthy hierarchy at the club and that starts with the sporting director. The club wants to streamline all its sporting activities with the appointment of the sporting director as they look for accountability for results.

In fact, it is also believed that the Dutchman has also approached other ISL clubs, given the lack of clarity with the Kochi-based club.

Kerala, for whatever reasons, have been mired in the lower half of the table for the last three seasons. It does not signify progress for a club with an expectant fanbase.

If and when Eelco Schattorie has to leave Kerala Blasters, it is safe to say that it might be because the Yellow Army wants to take a different direction.

When Goal contacted Kerala Blasters management, they chose not to comment on the development.