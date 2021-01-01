Juan Ferrando: It is Goa vs Mumbai City, not me against Sergio Lobera

FC Goa are in the playoffs of the ISL for a record sixth time...

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando has stated that his players will need to take control of their emotions ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final tie against Mumbai City on Friday.

No other team has as many playoff appearances as Goa who are set to play in an ISL semi-final for the sixth time.

"This is our dream. Now we are in the play-offs and we will focus on the game. After that, we will focus on Monday's game and in the end, it's step by step. It's important to not think about the future because if we do it's a problem. It's very important for everyone to know that after these 90 minutes, we have 90 minutes more. In our minds, the dream is to lift the trophy," said the Spaniard.

"Firstly, we need to control our emotions because it's not about three points but a knockout. After controlling our feelings we need to believe in our plan. In the end, depending on the score and timing, maybe we need to take a lot of risks or not, but the first 20 minutes will be about controlling the emotions," he added.

Missing key players

Midfielder Alberto Noguera and defender Ivan Gonzalez are set to miss Friday's encounter due to suspensions. Ferrando also did not specify whether Jorge Ortiz and Seriton Fernandes are fit for the tie.

"In the end, we have a very good squad. For example, if not Glan (Martins), we have Princeton (Rebello). If not Princeton, we have Amarjit (Singh). Now Alberto and Ivan are out but in place of Ivan, we have Adil (Khan). In the case of Alberto, we need to find a new plan. Of course, I want to put the best line-up and in this case, it's not possible but I'm happy because the team is working hard in the training and it's not a big problem for me to choose the best line-up.

An altered approach against Mumbai City?

In the previous meetings between the two teams, FC Goa has won the fixture seven times. They beat Mumbai City in the ISL play-offs last season when Sergio Lobera was the coach of the Goan outfit. This season, the Islanders defeated Goa with a late goal in the first phase of the season before playing out a 3-3 draw in their se

"In the end, the game is not Juan against Lobera," Ferrando continued. "It's FC Goa against Mumbai. We have some points similar in our style [of playing] but in my team, it's most important for my players to understand the concept of space and timing. Of course, it's my responsibility when the goalkeeper or when the centre back makes a wrong pass but I tell them 'don't be afraid because we want to play football'."

"For me, football is to control the space, protect the ball, and then to use the positional attack," he said.

Improvements in defence

Ferrando acknowledged his concerns about conceding goals via set-pieces, a weakness that Mumbai City make use of.

"Maybe this (conceding from set-pieces) is our problem but we worked with regard to set-pieces, in defence. Sometimes it's necessary to improve because it's a new team. Sometimes some players have problems with the zone or man to man but I hope to improve the (defending of) set-pieces.