ISL: January window roundup - All the signings made by ISL clubs
The winter transfer window is over and the Indian Super League (ISL) has reached its business end as the teams enter the final stretch of 4-5 games.
Mumbai City FC are leading the charts after 15 matches with 33 points followed by new entrants ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners’ rivals East Bengal who too have joined the league this season are struggling at the bottom half of the league table.
Every single team in ISL have been involved in player transactions in this window with East Bengal being active the most in the transfer market. They have released as many as nine players and have signed four.
In this article, we take a look at all transfer activities that have happened in this second window.
Mumbai City FC
The league leaders have signed just one player, Jackichand Singh from Jamshedpur as Farukh Choudhary went the other way.
Ins: Jackichand Singh
Outs: Farukh Choudhary, Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das
ATK Mohun Bagan
The Kolkata giants have released as many as five players in this window and have signed Marcelinho (on loan) and Lenny Rodrigues on a permanent transfer.
Ins: Marcelinho (on loan from Odisha), Lenny Rodrigues
Outs: Brad Inman (on loan to Odisha), Glan Martins, Boris Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Ankit Mukherjee
Hyderabad FC
The Nizams completed their foreigner's quota by roping in Dutch midfielder Roland Alberg on loan from Roda JC.
Ins: Sankar Roy (on loan from East Bengal), Roland Alberg (on loan from Roda JC)
Outs: Subrata Paul (on loan to East Bengal), Adil Khan (on loan to FC Goa)
FC Goa
The Gaurs have had a busy window this time as they have signed as many as four players and let go of Lenny Rodrigues.
Ins: Dheeraj Singh, Adil Khan (on loan from Hyderabad FC), Amarjit Singh, Glan Martins,
Outs: Lenny Rodrigues
NorthEast United
The Highlanders' only activity has been replacing injured forward Kwesi Appiah with Deshorn Brown who joined them after terminating his contract with Bengaluru.
Ins: Deshorn Brown
Outs: Kwesi Appiah (Injured)
Bengaluru FC
The Blues have replaced striker Deshorn Brown with Spanish midfielder Xisco Hernandez who returned to the club after one and a half seasons.
Ins: Xisco Hernandez
Outs: Deshorn Brown, Ajay Chhetri (on loan to East Bengal)
Jamshedpur FC
Farukh Choudhary returned to Jamshedpur from Mumbai City as Jackichand Singh went the other way. They also signed Len Doungel on loan from FC Goa and Amarjit Singh went to the Gaurs on a permanent transfer.
Ins: Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel (on loan from FC Goa), Boris Singh
Outs: Jackichand Singh, Amarjit Singh
Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin's only activity has been bringing in former FC Goa and ATK midfielder Manuel Lanzarote who replaced injured club captain Rafael Crivellaro.
Ins: Manuel Lanzarote
Outs: Rafael Crivellaro (Injured)
Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters replaced injured Spanish midfielder Sergio Cidoncha with his compatriot Juande. They also signed Subha Ghosh from ATK Mohun Bagan and had sent Nongdamba Naorem to the Mariners. It has to be noted though, that while the club announced Ghosh's signing they are yet to receive clearance from Indian FA as the Mariners reportedly halted the move. The matter currently rests with the AIFF's Player Status Committee
Ins: Juande
Outs: Sergio Cidoncha (Injured)
East Bengal
Just a week before the window opened, East Bengal had released as many as nine Indian players from their bio-bubble in Goa. They also signed Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare who has impressed.
Ins: Bright Enobakhare, Ajay Chhetri (on loan from Bengaluru FC), Subrata Paul (on loan from Hyderabad FC), Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das
Outs: Balwant Singh, Gurtej Singh and Rafique Ali Sardar (on loan to Mohammedan Sporting), Eugeneson Lyngdoh, CK Vineeth, Samad Ali Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Mohammed Irshad and Anil Chavan, Sankar Roy (on loan to Hyderabad FC).
Odisha FC
Despite being at the bottom of the league table, the Kalinga Warriors have been involved in very little transfer activity. In a swap loan deal with ATK Mohun Bagan, they have sent Marcelinho out and have brought in Australian midfielder Brad Inman. Full-back Rakesh Pradhan also joined the club on a permanent deal from NorthEast United
Ins: Rakesh Pradhan, Brad Inman (on loan from ATK Mohun Bagan)
Outs: Marcelinho (on loan to ATK Mohun Bagan)