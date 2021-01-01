'We want to beat them again' - Jamshedpur's Owen Coyle optimistic of a double over ATK Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur are still in the race for the playoffs whereas Bagan have qualified...

Jamshedpur are set to face ATK Mohun Bagan in a must-win fixture in their hunt for a spot in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs on Sunday.

Coach Owen Coyle is pleased with his side's performances in recent games and feels that the Men of Steel should have been unbeaten in the last five games.

"When you get to the business end of the season, these are the games I certainly look forward to. You want to play against the best teams and the best players and tomorrow gives us a very good opportunity playing against a very good side. We have tremendous respect for them. We've beaten them earlier in the season and we want to make sure we do that again to keep the pressure on the teams above us," he continued.

"The lads have been tremendous with the character and spirit they have shown to take six points from nine. It should have been five games unbeaten because we should have had a penalty later on against East Bengal (2-1 loss). So I think we showed a lot of character to come back from the little blip we had. But what we got to do is to keep picking up points."

David Grande has a goal to his name in three appearances this season and Coyle went on to praise the influence of the players who have come in during the January transfer window.

"It (the goal) was great for David's confidence. [I am] delighted for David and the team because the boys have worked so hard. We limited Chennaiyin who are a very attack-minded side. Rehenesh made a fantastic save to deny [Lallianzuala] Chhangte. That's four clean sheets in the last five games [and] that tells you how hard everybody has been working. And I say everybody because you defend from the front.

"Moving into these (last three) games starting with ATK Mohun Bagan, we have to make sure we are tight at the back and carry that offensive threat. With Farukh (Chowdhury), Len (Seiminlen Doungel) coming in, it's added a new dimension as well. Young Boris (Singh) will not be available because ATK Mohun Bagan put a clause in the contract that he can't play against them this season. It's unfortunate because he's a great young kid but we're delighted with the way the boys are working," he stated.

With Hyderabad dropping points in their last two games and FC Goa and NorthEast United also involved in the race for the top four places, Coyle was asked if 30 points are enough to qualify.

He replied, "Who knows? It might be enough, it might be not. It might be less. All we can do is concentrate on us. We can't affect the other teams because they got their business to do. All we can do is make sure that we do our business and do that we have to play very well. If we can collect enough points, we'll see where it gets us but it certainly makes for an exciting end to the season. The group, as most teams have, has sacrificed a lot inside the bubble. So hopefully we'll find something tangible by the end of the season," the Jamshedpur manager concluded.