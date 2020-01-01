Full list of East Bengal players who will not be registered for ISL

15 East Bengal players will not be registered for the upcoming ISL season but their contracts will be honoured by management...

have decided not to register as many as 15 players from their contracted list of players for the upcoming (ISL) season, Goal can confirm.

Before Shree Cement had come on board as East Bengal's new investors, the club officials had signed and retained several footballers which included notable names like Cavin Lobo and Lalrindika Ralte. Indian origin Iranian winger Omid Singh has also been released after not finding favour with head coach Robbie Fowler.

But the players who will not be registered have been given an option by the management to find a club for themselves in the . If they fail to get another offer, they have been assured that they will be retained by the club and kept in their reserves squad which will be fielded in tournaments like Calcutta Football League (CFL).

Pintu Mahata, who had a two-year deal with East Bengal, has already joined new I-League outfit Sudeva FC and right-back Rino Anto is all set to join on loan.

It has been learnt that 10 out of the 15 released players were signed this year while five others were had signed last year and were on two-year contracts. Spanish midfielder Jaime Santos Colado is among the players from last season who will not be registered for ISL.

It must be noted that some of the players were signed by Quess East Bengal and then later by East Bengal after the club got the sporting right back from Quess. However, at that point, the understanding was that the club will play in the I-League. However, after Shree Cement came on board as the sponsors, the new joint venture 'Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation' had the sporting rights.

They took on the liabilities of the club including existing player contracts.

But SC East Bengal's aim was the enter the ISL which they did so. The management then had to reevaluate the players' contracts to see who would fit in with their squad which would be playing in the ISL. And had to let go fo several players.

Here is the full list of players who will not be registered for the 2020-21 ISL season.

Omid Singh, Jaime Santos Colado, Girik Khosla, Vikas Saini, Prakash Sarkar, Manoj Mohammad, Brandon Vanlalremdika, C.K Vineeth, Rino Anto, Novin Gurung, Cavin Lobo, Keegan Perreira, Lalrindika Ralte and Boithang Haokip.

The Red and Golds reached Goa on October 16 and all the players and coaching staff are in quarantine. After 14 days they will be allowed to start their pre-season. The club has so far signed five foreign players out of which three (Daniel Fox, Anthony Pilkington and Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway are already in the camp.