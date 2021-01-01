'We are not relaxed' - FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando admits playoff pressure ahead of NorthEast United tie

The former Malaga youth coach has deemed it necessary to prepare the team to play with 10 men...

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando wants his team to focus on their football ahead of their next Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match against NorthEast United on Thursday.

The Gaurs have played with 10 men in their last two games against Kerala Blasters and East Bengal and both ended as 1-1 draws.

"This is our job. We prepare the team for different plans. Red cards are decisions of the referees - sometimes I agree, sometimes they are strange. But my job is to prepare the team when we are 11, 10 or even nine players. Sometimes there are injuries.

"In the end, the most important thing is that the players know what happens in attack and defence. When we are 10 or nine players, we should not lose energy on the referee's decision but work with different plans," said the Spaniard.

"[In the game against] Kerala it was a very strange decision about the red card (to Ivan Gonzalez). In the last game, I agree with the two yellow cards (to Edu Bedia against East Bengal). I'm upset because at the end when you play 10 players, you don't have the same balance as the opponents and it's necessary to change the way you have prepared for the game a day before it," he added.

The Goans had to do without Ferrando's prefered centre back pairing of Gonzalez and James Donachie in their last outing due to suspension and injury respectively.

"I'm very happy with Ivan and James but also when we are working with Aiban (Aibanbha Dohling) and Mohammed Ali in the last two games. With Ivan and James, they know about the methodology - when to pass and when to play in the second line. They are like coaches on the pitch. I hope step by step, Adil (Khan), Aiban, Ali learn from James and Ivan and understand our style," he said.

Against NorthEast United, Goa will be without the midfield pairing of Bedia (suspended) and Lenny Rodrigues (who joined ATK Mohun Bagan).

"Edu is my leader on the pitch because we talk about our style a lot," the coach acknowledged. "But I'm not scared because we have a very good squad. Princeton (Rebello) can help the team in this position and now we have two new players with Amar (Amarjit Singh) and Glan (Martins). So we have more options."

On the signings of the January transfer window, the 40-year-old commented, "Amar is a very good player with a lot of quality. It's the same with Glan. I wish Lenny all the best to play at ATK [Mohun Bagan] for 90 minutes in every game. Now with Dheeraj (Singh), Adil, Amar and Glan, they can help the team in our style and methodology. They want to fight (for positions) and win and it's very good for our players."

Ferrando has welcomed the pressure from the race for the play-offs and went on to take note of the Highlanders change in form recently. NorthEast United have won three consecutive wins under interim coach Khalid Jamil who took over from Gerard Nus.

"Now everybody can watch the games. They are enjoying every minute. The atmosphere in the dressing room of NorthEast is very nice because they won the difficult games (against Jamshedpur, Bagan and Mumbai City). The players are free on the pitch and for us, it's very important to control these emotions.

"Pressure exists all the time but I think it's good for the Indian [Super] League. More or less everyone has a difference of three to four points. We have not relaxed. Every game is important and our mentality is to get three points in every game.

"But I'm not thinking about the two or three teams below or above us. Our focus is on Goa. When we think about ourselves, we can decide about style and methodology and put all energy into our team," he signed out.