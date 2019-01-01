ISL: Eugeneson Lyngdoh in talks with Bengaluru FC

The former India international midfielder is all set to return to Bengaluru FC this summer after spending two seasons at ATK….

The reigning (ISL) champions are all set to rope in midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh after parted ways with him, Goal can confirm.

Lyngdoh, who had one more year in his contract with the Kolkata-based ISL side, has mutually decided to terminate his contract with the club.

Now Bengaluru FC, his former employers, have emerged as the likely destination of the former international midfielder.

The 32-year-old midfielder had joined ATK in 2017 after spending three seasons at Bengaluru. The Kolkata club had bought the player from the ISL 2017 player's draft.

ATK had roped in Lyngdoh, who was at that time one of the finest midfielders in the country, for a whopping INR 1.1 Cr in 2017. But Eugene's time at ATK was blighted by injuries.

The midfielder was jolted with an ACL injury within just one month of the ISL 2017/18 season. He was ruled out for the entire year after the cruciating knock.

Lyngdoh returned to ATK last season but he struggled to break into the first XI. He appeared in a total of eight games in the last two ISL seasons.

The Shillong-born midfielder played a crucial role in Bengaluru FC's success in between 2014-17. He had won the once, Federation Cup twice and reached the final of in 2016 with the Blues.

The player will be looking forward to reviving his fortunes with his former employers.