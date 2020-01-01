How to watch the Kolkata derby LIVE: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
The Kolkata derby rivalry is set to be held for the first time in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) when East Bengal host ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Friday.
ATK Mohun Bagan have already got off to a good start, with a narrow 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters, as Roy Krishna's 67th-minute strike was enough for Antonio Lopez Habas' team to secure three points in the club's first-ever competitive fixture as the new entity.
Meanwhile, new entrants East Bengal will play their first-ever ISL game against their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27, with Robbie Fowler in charge of the Red and Golds as their head coach.
The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, thanks in no small part to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.
Match Preview
Kolkata Derby: How to watch, live stream?
The Kolkata derby and the ISL at large may be watched across 82 international territories through five partners across TV and digital platforms. International markets include USA and Australia, Continental Europe, Central Asia, Far East, South East Asia, and Asia Pacific.
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary besides other languages over their bouquet of channels.
|India (English) TV channels
|Global TV channels
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|ESPN+ (USA & Canada), Fox Sports (Australia)
|Other Global TV channels/online streaming
|1Play Sports (YouTube channel and Facebook page): Singapore, Indonesia (Genflix), Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau
|Yupp TV: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Vatican City, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
|Digicel PNG (TVWan Action) : Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomons, Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, American Samoa, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Niue, Tokelau, Tahiti, New Caledonia, Tonga, Nauru
|Asianet Plus: Middle East
|Jalsha Movies SD: Middle East and Bangladesh
|Jalsha Movies HD: Maldives and Bangladesh
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Malayalam TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Bengali TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Star Sports Bangla
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV channels
|Telugu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
|Marathi TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports Marathi
|Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Matches may streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV , also allowing supporters to catch the replay of matches. The mobile applicatoions are available on Android, iOS, iPad, Android TV and Apple TV.
When is the Kolkata derby? Date, Time, Venue?
ISL's first-ever Kolkata derby will be held on Friday, November 27, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
The match will kick-off at 7:30PM IST.
ATK Mohun Bagan - first 10 matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Nov 20
|7:30pm
|Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|Nov 27
|7:30pm
|East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|Tilak Maidan, Vasco
|Dec 3
|7:30pm
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|Dec 7
|7:30pm
|Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|Tilak Maidan, Vasco
|Dec 11
|7:30pm
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|Dec 16
|7:30pm
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|Dec 21
|7:30pm
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|Dec 29
|7:30pm
|Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|Jan 3
|7:30pm
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
|Jan 11
|7:30pm
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
East Bengal - first 10 matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Nov 27
|7:30pm
|East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|Tilak Maidan, Vasco
|Dec 1
|7:30pm
|Mumbai City vs East Bengal
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|Dec 5
|7:30pm
|NorthEast United vs East Bengal
|Tilak Maidan, Vasco
|Dec 10
|7:30pm
|East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC
|Tilak Maidan, Vasco
|Dec 15
|7:30pm
|Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal
|Tilak Maidan, Vasco
|Dec 20
|7:30pm
|Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal
|GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|Dec 26
|7:30pm
|East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC
|Tilak Maidan, Vasco
|Jan 3
|5pm
|East Bengal vs Odisha FC
|Tilak Maidan, Vasco
|Jan 6
|7:30pm
|East Bengal vs FC Goa
|Tilak Maidan, Vasco
|Jan 9
|7:30pm
|Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal
|PJN Stadium, Fatorda
