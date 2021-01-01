Stuart Baxter: East Bengal and Odisha have got a knife at our throats

The Odisha FC coach hopes that his side can pick their first win this Sunday when they face East Bengal...

Stuart Baxter feels that Odisha and are sailing in the same boat as both sides are on the lookout for their first win in the current edition of the (ISL) when they face each other in the first of Sunday’s two matches.

Having last picked a point in their 2-2 draw against on December 22, 2020, the Odisha coach admitted that his team wouldn’t transform into a top team and that every game is difficult irrespective of the position the opponent is in.

"What the games have shown us, not just our games but everybody's, [is that] most games are close affairs. Whether we play a lesser or a bigger team, all games in our way are difficult. So, it's a mistake if we suddenly think that we are going to blast into a wonderful team. We got the knife at our throats but so do East Bengal," said Baxter.

He explained that the new set of foreigners they signed this summer are still settling into the ISL while the younger players in his squad are gaining more experience with each game. He, however, backed his players to come good as they have maintained a positive outlook throughout, despite the results not being in their favour.

"We've got two groups of players. By saying that, I don't want to split the squad, but we got new foreigners (Steven Taylor, Alexander Cole, Jacob Tratt and Diego Mauricio) that are settling into Indian football. We got young players who are helping the younger players. Even the more experienced younger players are really settling in. So, everybody is trying to settle in.

"It would have been very easy, especially for the younger players, to fall into pieces in the face of very tight defeats in most games and not turning the draws into victories which we thought we could have done in other games. If the question is about the mental strength of the team, then I have been very pleased that they approach every game believing that they can get a result. If we can continue to do that, we can get better results in the future."

Baxter believes that Odisha FC and East Bengal have suffered the affects of being in a bio-bubble and a short pre-season more than the rest of the ISL teams and shared his reasons for the same.

"We have a very young team which needs time on the field. They (East Bengal) are a very new team who need time on the field. So, in a way, maybe us and them have suffered more in the limitations of the bio-bubble in quarantining, etc. than most [of the other teams]. But, again, their games have been close. They have played well in periods, the same as we have. They will be looking for that consistency - the same as we are,” said the former national team coach.

The 67-year-old also shared his thoughts on Robbiw Fowler, who serves as the head coach of East Bengal. He empathized with the former Muangthong United coach given the limitations he has since taking charge of the Kolkata outfit.

“I don't know Robbie that well as a coach. I obviously know him as a player but the job that he is doing (as a coach) under the constraints is the same as us. His team is also working very hard and you see improvements there but as we would both like to see, [for] those improvements coming a little bit quicker,” he opined.

Odisha goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh started the season in the 1-0 loss to Hyderabad and since Kamaljit Singh's injury in the 2-0 loss against , has kept his place in the starting eleven. Arshdeep has been amongst the better performers for Odisha FC this season.

"Stuart Baxter and Gerry (Peyton) are very experienced coaches, some of the best in the league. We are learning a lot from them. They give confidence to the younger players and we hope to get the best results. We are working very hard. The tactics are amazing but we need to turn (implement) those tactics on the ground and put on a good show. We just need to get as many wins as possible," he said.