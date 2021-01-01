'12 points from four games' - Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna sets end-of-season target

The 49-year-old has stressed that his side has been competing well regardless of the results...

Kerala Blasters are six points off a play-off spot as they prepare to take on Odisha in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Thursday.

The Yellow Army have 15 points from 16 games and head coach Kibu Vicuna has reiterated that a top-four finish is still possible.

"Our objective is to get 12 points (from the remaining four games). We go match-by-match. Tomorrow, we have a challenge. We are treating the match very seriously, it is a good opportunity to get points and be close to the teams that are better than us in the league. If we get the points, everything is possible. We are not going to give up. We are going to get the best possible position," he said.

Odisha are placed at the bottom of the table and registered their only win of the season against Kerala and Vicuna believes his team is set to face a stiff challenge.

"Odisha beat us in the first game 4-2. We didn't play well in that game. We respect them very much. We are preparing in the best way we can. It is a very important game; we want the points. We want to continue fighting," Vicuna added.

The former Osasuna assistant feels that his side could have won their last two games against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City.

"We are competing very well. We were better than the opponents in some parts of the games. We could win both games. We are creating chances. We saw that we can get the points against any team.

"No question that those two teams are having a very good season. But we have seen that teams can get the points against them. It is also true that they are more consistent than other teams and that is why there is a difference of points. I think this league is very even, this is the good point of the Indian [Super] League that there is no difference between teams."

Kerala have so far conceded more goals (27) than any other side in the league this season, that is two goals more than bottom-placed Odisha (25).

"We are conceding too many goals. It is not the question of the defensive line-up, it is a question of the whole team. At the beginning of the season, mistakes were more collective. In the last few games, it is more about small details and individual mistakes. We are trying to correct them and are working more on the defensive part of the game," he addressed.

Argentine midfielder Facundo Pereyra had to leave the bubble to undergo surgery after suffering a broken nose in the game against Jamshedpur towards the end of January.

"Facundo is still in the quarantine, doing exercises in the room. He is following his process. Once he finishes quarantine, he can start training and we will see the progress," the Blasters coach provided an update.

The former Bagan boss also said that all the members in his squad are in with a chance to be featured in the lineup regardless of their age.

"Everything is possible. It is not a question of age. Rahul (KP) and Jeakson (Singh) have the same age (as that of other young players). They are training well and fighting for their chances. We will play with the team that we think is the best team for the best chance," Vicuna signed out.