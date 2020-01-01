ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC sign Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio

The 29-year-old is set to be the club's first foreign signing ahead of the upcoming season...

Odisha FC have confirmed the signing of Diego Mauricio for the (ISL) season 2020-21.

The Flamengo youth product went on to play for the club's senior team in 2010 where he shared the dressing room with the likes of Ronaldinho.

Diego has since played in and before testing Asian football with Al-Qadsiah Football Club in besides Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Football Club and Gangwon FC in the K-League of .

Having last represented Brazilian outfit Centro Sportivo Alagoano, he was was part of U-20 squad alongside the likes of Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and Neymar.

Commenting on the aquisition, Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter said, "We are delighted to secure the services of Diego. He is a player who can both combine with his teammates and also create chances on his own. When he gets to know the squad he will be a major asset for us."

Speaking after signing the dotted lines, Diego stated, "I am very excited to have joined Odisha FC and I look forward to work with Coach Stuart Baxter. I have heard and read a lot of interesting things about the young Indian players at Odisha FC, the Juggernauts and as a country. This project excites me a lot and I am coming with the aim to win the league."