ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
Comments()
ISL
Kerala Blasters find themselves in a bottom of the table clash with Odisha in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, on Thursday evening.
|Game
|Kerala Blasters vs Odisha
|Date
|Thursday, January 7
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Marathi TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Marathi
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
Kerala Blasters Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Jordan Murray, Sahal Samad
Odisha Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu