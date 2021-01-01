Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Jordan Murray, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
ISL
The Blues will be looking to do the double over the Blasters with an eye for redeeming their season...

Kerala Blasters will be looking for their third win of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season when they face Bengaluru at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Wednesday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
Date Wednesday, January 20
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

     TEAM NEWS

    Kerala Blasters Possible XI:   

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - Bakary Kone
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray


    Bengaluru Possible XI: 

    Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan
    Absent - Dimas Delgado, Xisco
    Suspended - None   

    Key Players -  Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

     

