Juan Ferrando: Goa have problems in defence

Ferrando informed that Jorge Ortiz was rested for the game based on the advice of the medical staff..

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando admitted that his team needs to improve defensively as the race to 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs heats up.

The Gaurs defeated Bengaluru 2-1 on Sunday to take their tally to 30 points - three more than playoff rivals Hyderabad and NorthEast United.

"My focus is on our team all the time. Now our target is to focus on our game next Sunday against Hyderabad. It's difficult for everybody. After 19 games, it's normal that we learn about the high press. It's necessary to continue to improve because sometimes we have problems in defence," the Spanish coach admitted.

In his second start this season, Redeem Tlang scored his first goal for the Goan outfit and that attracted praise from his gaffer. Ferrando also provided an update on the injury status of Jorge Ortiz.

"He (Tlang) is working on the pitch and today he got an opportunity. I'm happy for him, for his job, his goal and now it's important [for the team] to continue in the same line.

"This morning I was talking to him (Ortiz) and the medical staff. In the end, we decided that it's better to protect him. I'm sure, with good recovery, he will be ready for the next games."

Asked if he terms starting young Ishan Pandita as a risk, he responded, "We choose the best XI. For me, the age is not important, if a player has played 20 games in the ISL last season or not. Of course, we are working and it's difficult to change some details when you have four games in the last week."

"All the games are totally different. Tomorrow the players will rest because the last week was very hard. Then we will prepare to get three points because we want to win the next three points (against Hyderabad)," he concluded.