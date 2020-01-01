ISL 2020-21: Antonio Habas' defensive organisation once again does the job for ATK Mohun Bagan

Defensive organisation and efficient game management help ATK MB win the first ever Kolkata derby in ISL...

Antonio Habas was absolutely livid with Jayesh Rane when he chose to go for glory from distance when he should have exercised other options. The midfielder immediately apologised to his teammates for the poor decision making as it was not his job to go for an outrageous shot.

Similarly, Pritam Kotal expressed regret when he conceded a cheap free-kick after fouling Mohammed Rafique in a dangerous area.

Each player knew what was expected of them and any deviation or failure to do so, evoked an apology. In short, the team showed discipline and obeyed Habas' instructions as the ten commandments. Thou shall not be breached!

The blueprint remained the same from te opening game against - sit back, absorb pressure and hit on the break. When dominated the proceedings in the first half, the defence showed no signs of panic and focussed on keeping the shape with two lines of four. They were blocking the passing lanes effectively and made sure that Anthony Pilkington did not get many touches on the ball at least in the first half. This forced Robbie Fowler to deploy him in a number 10 role with a lot of freedom to move and influence the game.

Tiri, at the heart of defence, marshalled the backline with elan as he hardly put a foot wrong and came swooping down on Pilkington a couple of times to put brakes on the former player. Jhingan did look a bit rusty at times but was a towering presence while defending set-pieces. Meanwhile, Kotal who was primarily given the responsibility to keep a check on Balwant Singh managed to contain his former teammate pretty well, except once when he failed to reach a cross with his outstretched legs but no harm was done.

After Roy Krishna gave them the breakthrough early in the second half, they at times shifted to a 5-3-2 to nullify East Bengal's attack. Fowler's men could hardly create anything significant from inside the box and their best chance was Pilkington's piledriver which called Arindam Bhattacharya to action. Once they had their noses in front, it was difficult to score the equaliser. Their efficient game management ensures that the lead is protected, however slender it may be.

In spite of not having the lion's share of the ball, stacking up numbers at the back and chasing the opposition for most parts, the Mariners knew how to create chances. Therein lies Habas' ingenuity. Having a creative player like Javier Hernandez in midfield further eases his task as the midfielder knows how to carve out opportunities from nothing.

He is a typical example of a box-to-box midfielder and perfectly complements his partner in the middle of the park - Carl McHugh. Against East Bengal, he created three chances and one of them found the back of the net, courtesy of a prolific finish by Krishna.

Whereas the second goal was the result of constant pressure on opposition defenders by the two men up front. Habas knows that very few domestic defenders are comfortable with the ball and certainly the likes of Rana Gharami and Narayan Das are not amongst them.

Manvir Singh had fresh legs and he hounded Das only to see the defender submit meekly. It was surprising that the centre backs did not rush to close down Singh and instead rushed towards goal which allowed the striker to gallop unhindered.

However, it must be noted that the team is yet to hit top gear. The transitions can be much more fluid and the finishing has scope to improve as well. Krishna has been getting the goals but he needs to get more involved. Maybe a couple of more matchdays under his belt to regain his best form.

As of now, with six points from two matches, they sit on the pole position and with a derby win in the kitty, Habas is the blue-eyed boy of the Bagan faithful.