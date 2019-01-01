ISL 2019-20: Pronay Halder - Healthy competition will help ATK

The out-of-favour India international midfielder is eyeing the upcoming season of the ISL as a stage to return to the national team….

It will be a very important (ISL) season for midfielder Pronay Halder as he eyes a return to the national team.

The former player last played for the national team in the Intercontinental Cup before picking up an injury.

Speaking about the importance of the upcoming season, Halder said, “All the editions of the ISL have always remained important but this time as I was injured for a long time and I am trying my best to get back to the Indian team, this ISL will be very important for me.”

ATK have recruited multiple players in the defensive midfield role this season. The international will face stiff competition from former Mohun Bagan teammate Sehnaj Singh and Irishman Carl McHugh.

But Halder suggested that he enjoys the healthy competition in the team as it helps to improve the performance of players. He said, “Competition is always good as it helps you to improve. In our team, there is competition in all positions and not just the midfield. The healthy competition helps the team to do well.”

The midfielder echoed coach Antonio Habas' words and suggested that the balance in the team is of utmost importance. He also revealed how the Spanish coach’s mantra is to focus on keeping a clean sheet first and then attack.

“As the coach had said earlier that balance in a team is key. So in our training sessions, the coach stresses on bringing a balance. Our first aim is to attain a clean sheet and then if we score we will get the extra point,” said the defensive midfielder.