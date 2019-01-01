ISL 2019-20: Josep Gombau - Next three games crucial for top-four finish

The Odisha FC boss also spoke about the development of youngsters in his squad ....

Seventh-placed Odisha FC will be playing their first (ISL) game at the Kalinga Stadium when they host on Friday. Josep Gombau’s side has been struggling to find their feet this season, having collected just nine points in nine games but he believes that it is too soon to write them off.

“Yes, there is a chance (to make the play-offs). We have nine points and we have played nine games away. We are very excited to finally play at home. We now have three crucial games at home. Depending on how these three games go, we will know if we have a chance to get into the top-four or not.

“Our aim is to keep working hard because these three games in front of our supporters are important. Jamshedpur is fourth in the table with 13 points. But if we beat them tomorrow, we will be just one point behind them.

“I think the team is doing well. I am confident that in the next three games we can go two-three steps forward and move higher up the table,” he said.

The Spanish gaffer also shared his thoughts on the development of Shubham Sarangi and other youngsters in the squad. He maintained that the opportunities he has provided to the youth make Odisha a unique side in the ISL.

“He is a very good player. We are trying hard to develop young players. Shubham has made a big step as he has played nine games already and he’s doing well. He is learning and growing a lot. He is working hard and achieving what needs achieving.

“I hope that this version of him will continue. In some time, I think he will become one of the best right-backs in and I hope that one day he reaches the national team.

“If you see the line-ups of other sides, you will see that no one plays more youngsters than us. We are the youngest squad according to ISL,” Gombau said.

The 43-year-old also defended his side for conceding late goals, stating that the youngsters will mature from such individual errors. He also maintained that he won’t be bringing about any philosophical changes to his possession-based style.

“We are a team of youngsters who need to gain experience. We have this attacking mentality. As a club, we prefer to win 4-3 over 1-0. As a coach, I also have the responsibility to make the fans enjoy the game."