ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa - Amrinder Singh is an amazing goalkeeper

Jorge Costa is content with the talent at his disposal at Mumbai City...

will be eyeing the top spot on the table when they take on Odisha FC on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders began their season with a win against and followed it up with a wasteful draw against Chennaiyin, both away from home. Head coach Jorge Costa feels he has a solid team this season and will field a team to win the game against a struggling Odisha FC. He also lauded the displays of Amrinder Singh who has done well in between the sticks in the first two matches.

"When we sign a player, we don't do it because he's a nice guy or he's good looking. We sign the player because he fits the philosophy of the team and he'll be able to adapt well to the team.

"Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin had good opportunities to score. I'm not very happy with our overall performances but I'm very happy with my goalkeeper (Amrinder Singh). He is an amazing goalkeeper."

"We played two games in 72 hours and I'm very happy with all my players. I'm also happy with the four points from two matches, had it been 6 then I would have been the happiest coach," the Portuguese coach said on the eve of the match.



He added that there are a few injury worries in the squad but is keen to put out his best playing XI. "You'll see my best playing 11 for tomorrow. We'll look to do our best and pick up the points.



"We have a solid team this season. We lost Arnold Issoko, Milan Singh and Sehnaj Singh from last season but we've got good replacements.



"If I've all the players fit and ready, I'm happy to have a headache to pick 11 players. I trust all my players and I'm sure tomorrow (Thursday) we'll have a team that will fight for the three points.



"I'm not 100% happy after our two games. We still have to work harder and do well. My players work hard daily and are happy together."



Josep Gombau's Odisha FC have started their campaign with two 1-2 defeats, against Jamshedpur and . Thursday's match will be the third out of four consecutive games the Bhubaneswar-based side are playing on the road.

About the opponents, Costa remarked, "Odisha FC, earlier FC, played pretty well last season and created a lot of opportunities too. We must respect them and I know that it won't be easy tomorrow."

