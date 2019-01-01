ISL: Khalid Jamil working diligently as NorthEast United’s Head of Youth Development

Khalid Jamil has been a quality addition to the coaching staff of NorthEast United FC this season…

North East has been a happy hunting ground for coach Khalid Jamil as the former international midfielder won his first ever title as a coach with in the 2016-17 season.

Jamil resigned from his post as Mumbai FC coach after the conclusion of the 2015-16 season, thus breaking a seven-year-old long association with the club.

He moved to Mizoram subsequently and found massive success. Aizawl's triumph under Jamil's tutelage was historic and went down the history books as one of the greatest underdog stories of Indian football.

He is currently serving as the assistant coach of (ISL) side FC and is also the head of youth development at the club.

Jamil reached Guwahati two weeks before the club started preseason training. He has already started scouting players in and around Guwahati and has been meticulously following the local leagues.

Speaking to Goal, Khalid Jamil said, "I came to Guwahati on August 7. The club started preseason training on August 24. I am looking after the youth team. We have teams till the U13 level at present. I am following the local league of Guwahati which started on August 16. There are a few talented players."

Jamil said that even though his entire focus is on scouting local players from Guwahati, he has plans of visiting the other seven Northeast states.

"At the moment I am focusing on the local Guwahati players. But before the January transfer window, I am planning to visit places like Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim and other states in the northeast. Once we are back from our pre-season tour. I will start on that," said Jamil.

The I-League winning coach expressed his pleasure at havinga chance of working with a coach of Robert Jarni's stature at NorthEast United.

He said, "Robert Jarni is a very good coach and it is my pleasure to be working with him. I am very happy here."

The former and coach suggested that he still follows his former clubs and watches their matches regularly.

"I am watching the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and have been following the East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. I also saw the Derby match. I think both the teams did well."