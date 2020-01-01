Eelco Schattorie - We completely outplayed FC Goa in the second half

The Kerala Blasters manager claimed that his side dominated the Gaurs at Fatorda....

FC suffered a big blow in their renewed quest for a top-four spot as they went down 3-2 to at the Fatorda Stadium.

Coach Eelco Schattorie claimed that his side dominated the Gaurs in the five-goal thriller. He maintained that his side made good use of the possession statistics leaning their favour.

"First of all, the first half was not good. It has to do with smartness and alertness. We let them take a quick free-kick and they scored. In the second half, we completely outplayed Goa, There was only one team that played football and it was not Goa.

"You saw how we scored the goal and from how many passes and the perfect delivery. Critics talk about us having possession and not being effective.

"Coming back to the 2-2, I go back to the same problem, not being able to make the changes that I want to make," he said.

The Dutchman also claimed that Goa's third could have been off-side. However, he did admit that Goa's quality in front of goal helped them bag all three points.

"I would love to see whether the 3-2 was an off-side or not. I could be wrong but I have a feeling it was off. I told my assistants that 2-2 is not good and I want to go for the win. In the end, you need to be a bit more aggressive at the back and with Goa, you see that they have a specific quality to finish it. If anyone says we did not outplay them, they don’t understand football," he concluded.