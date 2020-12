ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Nizams take on the league leaders after claiming the scalp of East Bengal in their last game...

Hyderabad and will be involved in Sunday's early kick-off in the 2020-21 (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. The Islanders were held by a 10-man Jamshedpur in their last outing.

Game Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Date Sunday, December 20 Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Hyderabad FC Possible XI:

Injured - Joel Chianese, Luis Sastre, Fran Sandaza

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco



Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Mandar Rao Dessai

Suspended - None



Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Ahmed Jahouh