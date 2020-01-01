Hyderabad FC's Phil Brown: We have to address the issue of keeping clean sheets first

The former Derby County manager backed his players to come good when they travel to Kochi to face Kerala Blasters this weekend...

Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown feels that his side's next game against at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi would be a tactical battle between him and Eelco Schattorie.

"I think it will be a good game of football where the better tactician will win the game. Whether it is pressing from the front or dropping off, if we get the first goal you will see a new confidence in the team," said the Englishman.

The former Blackpool defender defended the criticism his side had to face following the 2-1 defeat against FC in their last outing where they dominated the second half but still couldn't convert the chances which came their way.

"It was probably one of our better games in terms of ball possession. Mumbai probably had two or three chances more than us but we were at least creating chances. I thought there were a lot of positives from the game but the negative is always the fact that the opposition scored more goals than us and we still have to get our first clean sheet," Brown grieved.

"We have to address the issue of keeping clean sheets first. It's not necessary how much ball possession you keep or how many chances you create but the scoreline matters at the end of the day. Knowing that we can score goals, the most important thing is not conceding," he added.

Having earlier promised to turn the club's fortunes in the January transfer window if the owners show patience to stick with him, Brown shared an update and stated, "We are looking long and hard. I must have had contact with nearly 20 players, even back in . This window is important."

Hyderabad FC have failed to keep a single clean sheet this season and are languishing at the bottom of the table with just five points and a goal difference of -11 after 10 matches.

"We want to finish the season as high a position as we possibly can. If we can go to Kerala and play as well we know we can, and try and get the clean sheet, then we can carry a little bit of pride till the end of the season," he stated.