ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC's complete fixture list

Find out who the two-time ISL winners will take on in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League....

The sixth edition of the (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees FC take on at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.

Two-time ISL champions kickstart their season with an away game against on 23rd October 2019.

The Marina Machans will play their first home game of the season on 27th October when they host last year's semifinalists FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai.

Here's their complete fixture list: