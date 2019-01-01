ISL 2019-20: Carles Cuadrat - Chennaiyin FC have always been a very tough team

The Bengaluru FC boss has cherished memories of previous ties against Chennaiyin FC...

coach Carles Cuadrat is eager to welcome at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

With both teams yet to register a win in the ongoing (ISL), the former Bengaluru assistant hopes that the home advantage will once again come to their aid.

"Chennaiyin have always been a very tough team. We have the memories from last season when we won 1-0, but it was a very tough game. The supporters helped us a lot in that game, and I hope that happens again tomorrow (Sunday)," he said.

Talking of a winless streak since their win in the final of the gone season, Cuadrat has pointed out that it's a challenge with a number of his players being summoned for the Indian national team camp.

"Things like this happen in football. Sometimes it's a question of things happening, but no real reason for it. It's just numbers. It's the same for Chennai. They haven't scored for many games now, but they are going to change that for sure. We have created a lot of chances with different players and that is important. Sunil (Chhetri), (Harmanjot) Khabra, Ashique (Kuruniyan) all created chances and were good to score a goal.

"It is difficult because half of our Indian players are leaving. Before the league we couldn't work with six players. It happens in football. It's not a problem. We are working well with our team. We have a lot of players who are playing in this system for a long time. I have seen that in the first three games. We have not been scoring goals but we have been consistent with our performances.

"For the best of Indian football, we have to improve that aspect," the Spaniard signed out.