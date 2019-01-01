ISL 2019-20: Antonio Iriondo: Goa, ATK and Bengaluru FC are the best in ISL

The Spanish coach was pleased with the performance of his players against ‘one of the best teams in the ISL’…

moved to the second position in the (ISL) and are level on points with league leaders after their 1-0 win over on Tuesday evening.

The Men of Steel have made a positive start to their campaign this time with three wins already in their belt. Coach Antonio Iriondo highlighted the need to keep themselves in the top half of the table until the end of the league phase.

“The important thing is to be in this position at the end of the season. The way we started this season is something that is keeping us up. It is also helping us to keep working and continue in the same manner,” said the experienced coach.

Jamshedpur started the game by putting pressure on the Goa defence by employing a high press system. Although they saw less than 40 per cent of the ball in the game, it was Jamshedpur who created more meaningful openings, especially in the first 45 minutes.

“I'm very happy with the result. We played very good in the first half, maybe not that good in the second half but we defended well and played against one of the best teams in the tournament. It's something to be very proud of,” he pointed.

Iriondo mentioned that Jamshedpur have managed to pick four points from a possible nine against some of the best teams in the league.

“With all due respect to every team, Goa, Kolkata (ATK) and Bengaluru are the best teams in the league. We got a draw against Bengaluru and we won here in Goa. We get one win, one draw and one loss (against ATK) which I think is a very good balance against the top three teams,” he concluded.