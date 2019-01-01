ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru's Nishu Kumar - Carles Cuadrat told me I played badly in the last two games

Nishu Kumar is relishing the challenge of facing FC Goa in the final...

Bengaluru have made it to the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) for second successive year after overcoming NorthEast United 4-2 on aggregate in the semi-final.

A 3-0 win at home turned the tie around for Bengaluru with late goals from Miku, Dimas Delgado and Sunil Chhetri sealing the deal.

The Blues went all out against the Highlanders right from the off and full-back Nishu Kumar, who had an excellent outing, told Goal about how he was motivated by Carles Cuadrat before the match.

"I was very confident as all the senior players supported me. The coach had told me I was playing very badly in the last two games. He told me you have to go all out. I am happy that I had a good game," he said.

The Blues are set to face the winner of the other semi-final match between FC Goa and Mumbai in the grand finale in Mumbai on Sunday. With a 5-1 win in the first leg, the Gaurs look to be the likely contender for the final spot.

"Goa is a very good team, they also like to play (similar style of ) football. It will be a very good game. We had beaten them the last time we came up against them. I hope we win."

Bengaluru beat Goa 3-0 in the last meeting between the two teams and Nishu Kumr is confident of pulling off a balance between attack and defence against the most aggressive team in the ISL.

"I have to maintain the balance. When we have the ball, I have to go onto their defenders. They have good wingers and fullbacks and it will be good to win against them."