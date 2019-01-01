ISL 2018-19: FC Goa set up final against Bengaluru FC

A Rafael Bastos goal early in the game was not enough for Mumbai City to turn the tie around...

A 1-0 win on Tuesday at the Fatorda Stadium was not enough for as eased their way into the final of the 2018-19 (ISL) with a 5-2 scoreline on aggregate.

Rafael Bastos scored in the sixth minute but the visitors failed to add to their tally as Goa's defence stood firm.

Sergio Lobera made just the one change from the first leg in Mumbai that they won 5-1 as Hugo Boumous started in place of Edu Bedia. The coach of the visiting side, Jorge Costa, brought in Milan Singh and Anwar Ali for Sehnaj Singh and Subhasish Bose.

Mumbai launched an attack right though the center as Arnold Issoko got beyond the schakles of Ahmed Jahouh's tackle and set up Bastos in the box to reduce the aggregate scoreline to 5-2 in the sixth minute.

Five minutes later, it would have been interesting if Modou Sougou could keep his header off Paulo Machado on target.

Brandon Fernandes and Boumous worked a good one-two in the Mumbai box in the 21st minute but Mumbai defender Lucian Goian put in a timely interception and Carlos Pena shot wide from the resultant flag-kick.

Naveen Kumar was called into action to block a shot at goal by Sougou in the subsequent goalmouth action

Lobera took the call to replace Jahouh with Bedia in the 41st minute after the Morcoccan had picked a booking a few minutes earlier.

Goa's only shot on target in the half was Brandon's second minute free-kick that landed in the hands of rival goalkeeper Amrinder Singh while Boumous also saw his header from Jackichand Singh's cross from the right go wide in the 38th minute.