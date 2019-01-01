ISL 2018-19: Pune City's short unbeaten run halted by Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos kept their unbeaten run post the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) winter break alive by beating Pune City 3-1 ...

Pune City's resuregence in the second half of the season which included a six-game unbeaten run hit a roadblock after a 3-1 defeat to Delhi Dynamos at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Complex. Lallianzuala Chhangte (17'), Romeo Fernandes (29') and Daniel Lalhlimpuia (52') sealed the deal for Delhi, while Nikhil Poojari (23') got on the scoresheet for Pune.



Phil Brown had to make four enforced changes with Adil Khan suspended, Marko Stankovic, Jonathan Vila and Diego Carlos all injured. Marcelinho returned from suspension and Matt Mills started for the first time since December.



Daniel Lalhlimpuia broke the door forcing his way into the Dynamos XI with a brace against Bengaluru. A fit-again Adria Carmona returned while Marcos Tebar and Shubham Sarangi started on the bench.



In an open-end game, it took the flamboyant Chhangte to draw first blood just after the first quarter of an hour. Romeo swung in a perfect cross across the face of goal for an unmarked Chhangte.



The 21-year-old darted in, away from an unassuming Sarthak Golui and volleyed in the ball into the net to bring up his fifth goal of the campaign. However, the lead only stood for six minutes.



Poojary, for his brilliant solo goal, pranced past a couple of Dynamos shirts from the right. Cutting into space, the former East Bengal winger's vicious left footer from outside the box swerved past a hapless Francisco Dorronsoro.



Right before the half hour mark, Romeo turned scorer after assisting his team's first. After picking up the ball from Ulises Davila, his angled shot caught a deflection off Sahil Panwar and looped into the net over Kamaljit Singh's head.



Rohit Kumar came the closest to score for the hosts again but his grounded shot was kept at bay by Dorronsoro. Kamaljit at the other end, responded well to the barrage of shots he was put under in the first half.



More to follow...