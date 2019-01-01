ISL 2018-19: Josep Gombau - Daniel Lalhlimpuia scoring two goals is great

The Spaniard praised the striker who was initially dropped but came on in the second half to down his former employers...

Delhi Dynamos' unbeaten run in the current Indian Super League (ISL) stretched to five games after they defeated Bengaluru 3-2 at home on Sunday.

"We are happy and satisfied with the result. We did well against a very strong opponent. You prepared for this game for the last week and what we work in the training sessions paid off. I am happy for the boys," head coach Josep Gombau said after the win against the table-toppers.

The scores were level 1-1 at the break. Sunil Chhetri came on to make it 1-2 for the visitors but Daniel Lalhlimpuia, scored twice within four minutes to flatten out his old side.

Gombau explained, "He (Lalhlimpuia) played 45 minutes and scored two goals that is great. Last game (against NorthEast United) was not the best for him that is why I decided to start with (Shubham) Sarangi, having (Ulises) Davila as a false nine."





The Mizoram-born has also been selected in the 37-man U23 probables list for next month and the Spaniard cannot be happy enough. "We play with a lot of young players. Not only him (Lalhlimpuia) but we also have Vinit (Rai) and (Lallianzuala) Chhangte. We have four players in that squad. We probably are developing the most young players in the league."

Speaking on the goal conceded in the second half, the former Western Sydney Wanderers manager refused to shift the blame on his defense-line. "It is not as much as Rana (Gharami)'s mistake as it was good football from Bengaluru.

They made a good transition and (Sunil) Chhetri is a good player so he finished it off. Even Bengaluru in this game had high fullbacks which Chhangte took advantage of a couple of times.

Lallianzuala Chhangte played his first game after a short trial with Norwegian side Viking last week. Gombau only derived positives from Lalhlimpuia's stint. "It will do him a world of good because it will fill him with plenty of confidence. We started him from the start despite his long travels but he did well. Even the other wingers, Nandha (Kumar) and Romeo (Fernandes) did well," he concluded.