ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa: Quality coupled with serious work is the formula for success

The Portuguese coach believes that his team have several areas to improve upon…

Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters on Sunday evening at the Mumbai Football Arena in what will be Indian Super League’s (ISL) final game before the league enters its third break.

Coach Jorge Costa believes that his team cannot take Kerala lightly despite their opponents not being in a good run of form.

“Like always, we know what we must do tomorrow (Sunday). In my opinion, it will be the most difficult game until now and I can explain why. We are the last team to play and against one team that are comfortable and have nothing to lose. It is a difficult moment, difficult because it is the last game of the year. After this the players will have a small break, they will go home. We must be focused on this game tomorrow,” said the former Arouca coach.

Costa also shared his formula for success. He pointed that talent alone doesn’t guarantee success.

“We are playing as a team. We are doing well. Nothing special, just doing our job in the games and every day in training. When you have quality and you work seriously, you will have success,” said the Portuguese.

The Islanders will miss the services of Sehnaj Singh who was sent-off for a couple of rash tackles against Bengaluru FC. Costa opined that his team can improve and need to keep adapting as the season goes by.

“We showed character not only in the last game but like I always say, we are doing well but I am not 100 per cent happy. There are things that we have to improve. We are far from being perfect. I am sure we will never be perfect but we must work every day to become better,” said Costa.