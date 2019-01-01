ISL 2018-19: Cesar Ferrando - Losing Michael Soosairaj a big blow

The Jamshedpur FC boss bemoaned the loss of the winger to injury ahead of the clash against Mumbai City...

As the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign enters its final stages, the pressure is rising on Jamshedpur FC as they get ready to host Mumbai City FC on Friday.

Cesar Ferrando’s men come into the clash on the back of a 1-2 loss against ATK and they will be hoping to get their campaign back on track against the Islanders at home.

While their recent results have not been the most inspiring, Ferrando does not think there is any issue with his team’s defence.

“In the last three matches, we lost 2-1 against ATK, had a draw against FC Goa and won against Delhi. We have only conceded three goals in these games so I don’t think the defence is an issue. If you see the game against ATK, Lanzarote scored both goals on the counter-attack after we lost the ball in our own half. We should have cut out those counter-attacks earlier but I don’t think you can blame the defence for that,” the Spaniard stated.

Although they beat Mumbai by 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the start of the season, Ferrando knows his team will not have it easy this time around.

“All our remaining four games are important. Tomorrow’s clash against Mumbai is very important for us and our aim is to secure all three points. At this point, we are no thinking about Pune City, Chennaiyin and Bengaluru. Our sole focus is on beating Mumbai,” he said.

“Mumbai is a good team, a top team. We beat them at the start of the season but they played very well in the second half before we killed off the match with a second goal through a counter-attack.

“Since then, they have been on a very good run. They play very good, they play like a team. Tomorrow is a big match and we will have to fight hard. We will have to be at our very best against a solid opponent and we want to take all three points.”

Jamshedpur are grappling with a host of injuries and suspensions but Ferrando believes losing Michael Soosairaj is the biggest blow to the side.

“Tim Cahill’s injury is a big problem for us. Losing Gourav Mukhi to a ban is a blow too since he was playing very well, so is losing Carlos Calvo,” said Ferrando.

“For me, Soosairaj is a very good player because he is different. He can get past his opponents constantly and that is why he is so important for us. A winger who can beat his man is very important and that is why losing Soosairaj is a big blow for us.

“Losing players to injuries is always difficult for a coach but we cannot use this as an excuse. We have a strong squad and players like Farukh (Choudhary), Jerry (Mawihmingthanga), Pablo (Morgado) can step up in their absence.”

The Spanish coach is looking for a vital contribution from his compatriot Sergio Cidoncha in the clash against Mumbai.

“When Sergio Cidoncha arrived here, he was afforded a lot of space in the middle and was able to do plenty of damage. Slowly, teams have studied him and are not allowing him the same freedom. So he is also adapting slowly and hopefully he can help us get the win tomorrow against Mumbai,” Ferrando said to conclude.