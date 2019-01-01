ISL 2018-19: FC Goa's Seriton Fernandes - Sergio Lobera has given a free role for everyone

The former Sporting Clube de Goa midfielder would know less he would join FC Goa after being turned into a wing back

Seriton Fernandes has appeared in all of FC Goa's 18 matches of the regular season of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL). In the previous season, Seriton made 19 appearances in Goa's 20 matches.

The 26-year-old, in exclusive chat with Goal, elucidated his time at the Goan franchise and how it has helped him develop as a player.

"First of all, I thank the coach (Sergio Lobera) for having faith in me. He has given everyone a free role. In central defence, Mourtada (Fall) and (Carlos) Pena are good experienced players and they guide us well which gives us more confidence to play a good game," he said.

"It is all about my confidence that I show during the practice sessions. Everyone knows me and supports me for my hard work. Maybe that's why the coach also trusts me."

Against Mumbai City FC, Goa's opponents in the semi-finals, Fernandes has done well to silence the likes of Rafael Bastos and Co. over the two legs in the league stage of the competition.

"As for me, the previous games are in the past. Now we have to prepare all over again to keep our shape in defence and to handle their style of play," the former Churchill Brothers player warned.

In fact, the right wing-back was initially a right winger and then converted into a left back during his second stint at Churchill Brothers by then head coach Derrick Pereira who is now the technical director at FC Goa.

"When I was at Churchill, I used to play on the right wing. When coach Derrick came at the club, he asked me to play as a left back. He told me not to worry and gave me a lot of confidence to play in my new role," Fernandes continued.

"I had good games against clubs like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. When FC Goa picked me during the drafts, my instruction was more to attack."

Ask Derrick Pereira to throw light on Fernandes' emergence, he explained, "One day before my first match at Churchill Brothers, Seriton was on the bench and at that time I didn't involve him because I wanted to continue with the same team that the previous coach had picked. But then, I saw that there was an issue in the left full back position. After consulting the coaching staff, they said 'yes, you can try out Seriton'.

"My only doubt (concern) was over playing a right-footed player on the left side but then I had to push and he gave his best. So that's his quality and credit should go to him for being what he is right now," said the former FC Goa assistant.

For that matter, Fernandes admitted that Derrick Pereira played a major role in picking him during the 2017 ISL drafts. "He (Pereira) told me before the drafts started that he will pick me to play at FC Goa. He showed his trust in me and I am glad to perform my duties for the club in order to repay that trust," Fernandes signed out.