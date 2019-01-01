ISL 2018-19: Cesar Ferrando - I am not thinking about play-offs now

Ferrando is focussed on their next game against FC Pune City on February 16 after clinching an important win over Mumbai...

Jamshedpur FC kept their play-offs hopes alive by beating Mumbai City FC 1-0 at home on Friday. Memo’s 80th-minute strike kept his team in the hunt for a top four spot.

Jamshedpur’s Spanish coach Cesar Ferrando, though, suggested that they are not thinking about the play-offs yet and that they are tackling each game at a time.

He said, “I told this yesterday that we want to go match-by-match and at this moment, the most important match is in Pune (next week). The rest of the matches are also important. Now we will try to recover the players like Michael Soosairaj, Carlos Calvo and the players who played tonight. I am not thinking about play-offs now. We played good football.”

Jamshedpur enjoyed the lion’s share of possession against Mumbai. Justifying his team’s style of play Ferrando said, “If you play against a team like Mumbai who are good in counter-attack then the most important thing is to not lose the ball in midfield. I am proud of my team because they did not allow them to shoot the ball on target. My team kept possession because we are a good team and we like to play with the ball. If you lose the ball against this team, you have to suffer in counter-attack.”

Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa suggested that the referee gave certain decisions in favour of Jamshedpur which put them in an advantageous situation.

When Cesar Ferrando was asked to comment on Costa’s opinion, he said, “I don’t want to talk about the other team. I only want to talk about our team. I hope we finish among the top four teams.”