ISL 2018-19: Fit again Kalu Uche can be the catalyst for ATK's top-four push

ATK will be hoping that the return of Kalu Uche can spur a late push for the playoff spots...

The return of Kalu Uche from injury cannot come soon enough for ATK as the latter half of the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season approaches.

As the league finally resumes after a hiatus owing to ’s campaign in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian Cup, the Kolkata based franchise will be hoping that Uche’s return after his injury layoff can spur their push for a top-four finish.

12 matches into the campaign, ATK find themselves four points off a top-four spot and have collected a total of only 16 points. More worryingly for Steve Coppell and his men, they are the team to have scored the least amount of goals so far in the ISL this season.

It is to Coppell’s credit that the team still has been able to grind out a few decent results in their favour despite only scoring 10 goals so far, three less than bottom-place Chennaiyin FC.

The origin of the side’s goalscoring woes can be traced back to the grade three quadricep tear suffered by Uche in the 1-2 loss to Bengaluru FC at the end of October last year. Losing your best striker to a lengthy layoff just six matches into a season is never easy even though Uche hadn’t really set the league alight in front of goal prior to his injury.

The Nigerian had managed just the solitary goal in five matches before sustaining the grade three tear and that lean spell had played its part in ATK’s poor start to the season.

To add to the Kolkata club’s woes, their replacement for Uche in Emiliano Alfaro found himself on the treatment table before he had even kicked a ball for them in the ISL. Brought on loan from FC Pune City, the Uruguayan forward suffered an Achilles rupture in a training session and was subsequently ruled out for two months.

Coppell did well to manage an unbeaten run of five games post the ill-fated Bengaluru loss but a lack of a prolific striker was evident in their displays. Three of those games had ended in goalless stalemates with the team crying out for an out-and-out centre forward.

It was no surprise then that ATK fell to a second defeat at the hands of Bengaluru before the league went on a lengthy break. The latest ISL break might have come just at the right though for Coppell and the club given their injury misfortunes.

With Uche now returning to full fitness, the side can hope to finish strongly in their final six league fixtures starting with an away clash to Kerala Blasters.

What the Englishman will be praying for the most will be for Uche to rediscover his prolific form for Delhi Dynamos in the league last season. The Nigerian’s start to that campaign had been a mirror-image of his current season showings. In the first 10 league matches for the Dynamos, Uche had managed to score a total of only two goals.

However, his season turned around completely starting with Delhi’s 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC where he grabbed a brace for himself. The forward would not stop scoring in the remaining seven matches and ultimately ended the season with a total of 13 goals and two assists to his name.

How ATK could do with that sensational run of form from the Nigerian right now! The club has creative players of the ilk of Manuel Lanzarote who can give Uche the right supply and there is no reason they can sustain a strong challenge for the final four places if the Nigerian find his goalscoring boots in time.