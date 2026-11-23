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Désiré Doué's injury during Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Nice was not merely another blow for the French side. It also brought unexpected questions to the fore about a possible link between dental injuries and ligament problems, after the young forward suffered a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee just a few days after injuring his teeth.

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Several specialists contacted by RMC Sport have discussed whether the two injuries, which the player suffered in quick succession, could be connected.

Doué injured his teeth playing for France against Italy on 12 November. Then came the serious injury against Nice, a game in which he scored his side's second goal.

He'd been on the scoresheet only minutes earlier, with Paris Saint-Germain leading 2-1, and was forced off shortly before half-time.

It's a significant blow. The 21-year-old forward was in excellent form, with 6 goals and 4 assists in his last 10 matches across all competitions.

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Pascal de March, an associate member of the National Academy of Dental Surgery, explained that physical strain can leave an athlete's body more vulnerable to injury. Professional competition pushes players to their limits, he noted, and any problem may coincide with general fatigue.

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But he stopped short of saying the dental injury and the resulting inflammation directly caused the ligament tear. Establishing such a link within 10 days was unlikely, he said.

Raphael Bitach, an associate professor at New York University and a dental implant specialist, took a firmer line. He rejected any link between Doué's dental injury and the cruciate ligament tear, insisting that the way the player fell and how his foot struck the ground explain the injury more clearly.

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Dental pain can affect chewing and concentration in training, he pointed out, but that doesn't necessarily point to a direct connection with ligament injuries. He also ruled out the idea that the mouthguard Doué wore had altered his bite in a way that affected his body.

De March also looked at how bite problems affect balance and the sense of body position, citing studies that have observed possible knock-on effects on overall balance. Yet a mouthguard is supposed to help maintain balance, he noted. Doué wore a brace to hold the injured tooth in place after taking an elbow from Davide Frattesi during France's match against Italy.

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The case recalls that of teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also tore his anterior cruciate ligament and appeared with new teeth during the break between seasons. Bitach, though, warned against assuming a link between cosmetic dental changes and sports injuries. Any major alterations require a transition period to make sure the player has adapted to them, he explained.