Hansi Flick has confirmed that Barcelona's sporting management is working seriously to sign an out-and-out striker this summer. The Catalan coach stressed that the final decision hinges on the future of Spanish forward Ferran Torres, while insisting the team has plenty of options should no deal be done before the window shuts.

Speaking at England's St George's Park after what he called a "wonderful experience" and "one of the best training camps" he has ever overseen, capped by a friendly between Barcelona's own players, the German laid out the club's transfer plan and assessed his squad ahead of the new campaign.

We have to do something

Asked about the priority for Deco's sporting management this summer, namely landing an out-and-out striker, Flick was frank: "We know we have to do something. We have to wait, I have complete trust in Deco, and we know we have to do something."

Torres holds the key. "It also depends on Ferran. We will see what happens," Flick added, explaining that the club does not want to miss the chance to sign a new striker but must first resolve the "Ferran Torres situation" before taking any final call.

Multiple options

Could Barcelona play with a false nine if no striker arrives? "That will depend on the squad available," Flick said. "Lamine Yamal has played in that position for a match or two with us, and I think he is a wonderful player, a world-class player, so he can adapt to that situation too."

Others can fill the role too. "Gordon and Ademi can play on the wings and also as an out-and-out striker. So, in fact, we have many options," he added, making clear the team will not run short of attacking solutions even without a new signing.

No need to strengthen the midfield

The midfield is another matter. Flick showed little appetite for a new addition there despite the injury to Dutchman Frenkie de Jong. "We always think about improving our team, about what is best for them. But at the moment, I think we have enough midfielders. That is the situation, and we will see what happens in the coming weeks."

Those words land as a blow to the ambitions of Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, linked with a move to the Catalan side in numerous press reports over recent weeks. Flick's message is plain: the coaching staff has no plans to bring in another midfielder for now.

A talented and fast player

On Bardghji, Barcelona's newest summer arrival, Flick noted he had "only trained with us a little" and had "arrived recently", but "you can already see that he is a talented and fast player". The coach confirmed "the plan is for him to train with us" fully in the coming days.

Special praise for La Masia talents

Three young players caught the coach's eye during pre-season: Ibrahima Toncara, Xavi Espart and Aurin Guren. "When I compare this to the first year, when I arrived here in 2024, I think this season we have greater quality. Greater quality in the players, greater quality in the young players, and in the La Masia players," Flick said.

He singled out several by name. "Ibrahima is a great talent. And Aurin too. Xavi Espart played very well at right-back. He put in a wonderful match against Birmingham. But you can also see in training that he is at a high level."

Hector Fort earned praise as well. "Hector is a talented player too. He is very fast, and his technical skill is also high. I think last season with Elche was very beneficial for him. He also fully understands what it means to play for Barcelona," Flick said.

Flick's silence over Hamza Abdelkarim's future raises questions

One name went unmentioned. The German coach did not touch on Egyptian talent Hamza Abdelkarim, offering no clarity on whether the player would stay with the first team or return to the reserves this season. He left him out of today's friendly between Barcelona's players entirely, denying him even a single minute. That omission raises major questions about the youngster's future at the club and his standing in the coach's plans.

Balde is ready

Alejandro Balde missed Monday's training match, but Flick confirmed he is "fine and improving well" and expects him to feature in the upcoming Udinese triangular tournament.

Champions never stop

Flick signed off by dismissing any fear that his Spain World Cup winners might grow complacent after their 2026 triumph. "I think champions never stop. They know how to win titles. That title should give them more confidence. And that is what we also want to achieve this season."