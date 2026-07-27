Irresistible salary: Al-Hilal push to seal Luis Diaz deal

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have ramped up their pursuit of one of the summer's biggest deals over the past few hours, piling pressure on Germany's Bayern Munich to sign Colombian Luis Diaz as part of a plan to bolster the squad before the new season.

Earlier reports suggested Al-Hilal have no problem paying around 120 million dollars to buy out the Colombian winger's contract. That would rank among the most expensive deals in the history of the Saudi Roshn League.

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According to trusted media figure Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel, Al-Hilal's negotiator keeps pressing the Bayern Munich board hard to sell the player. The German club still insist on keeping Diaz, especially after rejecting the idea of giving up Frenchman Michael Olise too.

He added that Al-Hilal have handed the Bayern board a final deadline, demanding a definitive answer this week. The club want to wrap up their foreign winger business before completing the rest of their market moves.

Financial incentives around the transfer fee are only part of it. Al-Hilal have also prepared a huge personal offer, with Luis Diaz expected to earn a salary of more than 37 million euros a year. That could make the Saudi bid hard to resist if Bayern agree to open the door to talks.

Diaz sits among Al-Hilal's most prominent attacking targets this summer, after Italian coach Simone Inzaghi and his staff asked for a world-class addition on the wing. The final decision now rests with Bayern Munich, who are yet to settle their stance.