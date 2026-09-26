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Bart DHanis
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Irish players boycott match against Israel: Nations League game in doubt

The Republic of Ireland national team's training session has been postponed, several journalists in that country report. The delay is entirely down to a decision by Gavin Bazunu, who does not want to play against Israel on Sunday evening.

The Republic of Ireland are due to face Israel at 20:45 on Sunday evening. There is now a chance the match will not be played at all.

At 12:00 on Saturday, the players were due to leave the team hotel for a training session, followed by a press conference, but they stayed inside. An emergency meeting is being convened.

Bazunu does not want to feature on Sunday evening and is boycotting the match. Journalist Daniel McDonnell reports that several players are considering following his example.

That leaves the match between the Republic of Ireland and Israel in doubt. What the Irish FA will decide about the meeting is not yet known.

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