Heimir Hallgrímsson, the head coach of the Republic of Ireland, has called on UEFA to intervene to prevent a repeat of his side's fixture against the Zionist entity, after an extremely tense week that saw two matches between the two sides in the UEFA Nations League.

The coach spoke after the 1-1 draw between Ireland and the Zionist entity, played behind closed doors in the Serbian city of Bačka Topola. The result brought the curtain down on an international period weighed down by controversy and heated debate between the two sides.

Hallgrímsson said: "I would not wish what we have been through over the past two weeks on any national team. Our entire organisation has come under enormous pressure, and perhaps UEFA should intervene and take the necessary measures."

Tension ran through the match and spilled into the dressing rooms at half-time, with reports that one of the Zionist entity's players spat at Derek Doyle, the Irish national team's fitness coach.

Hallgrímsson rued the result but admitted his relief that both fixtures were done, saying: "I think we are better than the Zionist entity, but we did not show it in the second half, perhaps because of mental and physical fatigue. This camp was extremely difficult."

He added: "I am very happy that the match is over, and we can now focus on next month. We can still win top spot in the group, and I would have accepted this situation even before we started."

The Ireland coach took aim at the decision to stage the match without fans, arguing that the empty stands sapped the game of rhythm. "It felt like a friendly match, the pace was slow, and in such circumstances the players need as much encouragement as possible," he explained.

Just as they did in last week's 3-0 win for Ireland, the Irish players bowed during the Zionist entity's anthem and wore black armbands in solidarity with the victims of the conflict in Gaza. The Zionist entity's players also wore black armbands after obtaining UEFA's approval.