Despite the exceptional atmosphere that surrounded Andoni Iraola's first matches at Anfield, things did not go the way the Spanish coach had hoped. Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead for the second match in a row, falling to Monaco in a fixture that exposed a number of question marks in need of answers before the start of the new season.

Liverpool supporters lined the streets around Anfield to welcome Iraola and his side in the coach's first match on home turf, amid a full house and a great deal of enthusiasm, marking the start of a new era under the new manager.

That enthusiasm was not fully reflected on the pitch. Liverpool repeated the scenario from their previous match against Leeds, wasting a two-goal lead, even if it happened after Iraola made a series of substitutions. The changes revealed a clear problem with squad depth and the quality of the alternatives.

Iraola: we cannot maintain the level we want

Iraola said, in comments to the club's channel "LFC TV" carried by "BBC Sport" after the match: "It was very similar to the match we played against Leeds."

He added: "We put in a good first half, especially in the first thirty minutes. At the moment, perhaps we do not have more than that in terms of the levels required to perform in this way. They deserved to turn the result in their favour."

He continued: "We won our first two pre-season matches, but we were unable to maintain the required level throughout the periods of the last two matches. As soon as we made some changes, fatigue began to show on the players, and we were no longer able to maintain that level."

The Liverpool coach concluded his remarks by saying: "So, we still have work that we need to do."

A crisis at the heart of defence before the league begins

Two pre-season matches remain for Iraola, consecutive fixtures against Como on 16 August, before Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign.

With the opener against Newcastle just two weeks away, the most prominent question still concerns who will partner captain Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Van Dijk returned to feature against Monaco, alongside Alisson Becker and Cody Gakpo, after a long rest period following his participation in the World Cup.

He started the match alongside 18-year-old defender Ivani Ndoye, who looks a very promising talent but who may be forced out on loan this season due to problems relating to a work permit.

Liverpool ended the match with Luke Chambers and Wataru Endo at centre-back. That says everything about how badly this position needs reinforcing before the season starts.

Araujo closes in, Jaquet awaits return

Ronald Araujo, 27, completed his medical on Sunday, bringing his move to Liverpool close to completion. It is a one-season loan from Barcelona with an option to buy for around 47.2 million pounds sterling.

Jeremie Jaquet, 21, has not yet taken part in full training since his move to Liverpool from Rennes.

The defender suffered a shoulder injury last February and recently also picked up a minor knee problem, but Liverpool are optimistic about his ability to feature in the upcoming match against Como at the weekend.

Iraola said about the player's condition: "We had doubts about involving Jeremie Jaquet. We decided not to push him in, but he will be ready for the next match. It is taking a little longer than we expected."

Speaking to the Liverpool fans through the match programme, Iraola spoke of his desire to build a team the supporters feel a genuine connection to and are proud of what it produces on the pitch, noting that the friendly against Monaco represents an important step on this path.

The defeat, though, exposed aspects that still need working on, especially the team's inability to maintain its level once the changes begin to affect the cohesion of the lineup.

Wirtz and Isak: the point of light amid defeat

Despite the loss to Monaco, the performance of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak gave Iraola and the Liverpool fans a clear reason for optimism before the new season.

Both will play a pivotal role in the team's project, especially as the cost of signing them together reached 225 million pounds sterling over the past summer.

The pair showed striking harmony during the match, with Wirtz playing behind Isak in the number 10 playmaker role. The Swedish striker opened the scoring with a wonderful touch of his right foot.

Wirtz was Liverpool's best player on the pitch. After scoring in the previous match against Leeds in Chicago, he appeared to have scored the second against Monaco as well, though the identity of the player who applied the final touch remained unclear.

Isak told reporters after the match, in comments to the club's channel "LFC TV": "I think we agreed that both me and Flo [Florian Wirtz] touched the ball, but honestly I do not know which of us made the first or the last touch."

That moment reveals the harmony between the pair, which may form one of Liverpool's most prominent weapons this coming season, especially if Iraola succeeds in building an attacking system that makes optimal use of their abilities.

Asked how much he is enjoying working under Iraola, Isak expressed his satisfaction with the atmosphere within the team, affirming that the players are working hard to reach the best possible condition before the start of the season.

The Swedish striker said: "It is really great. I feel that the morale within the group is excellent, and we are all working hard to ensure things go well. We will make absolutely sure that we are in full readiness as the season begins."