Iraola gives the green light to seal the exceptional deal

Liverpool are ramping up their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton this window, with Curtis Jones edging closer to the exit.

Jones is now on the brink of an Inter Milan move. That leaves Liverpool facing a big call over signing a replacement before the window slams shut.

Wharton has emerged as one of the most prominent names on the table for the Reds, though Palace's determination to keep the England international could make a late deal extremely difficult.

Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has praised Wharton's abilities, describing him as an "exceptional" midfielder.

Sources familiar with the transfer market told "CaughtOffside" that Liverpool are ready to accelerate their move for Wharton as a potential replacement for Jones.

Manager Andoni Iraola has approved the idea of bringing the 22-year-old to Anfield, given how well he suits the style the Spanish coach wants to implement.

Controlling the tempo from deeper positions is where Wharton stands out, along with the quality of his passing and his ability to build attacks from the back. Those traits could give Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai more space to advance and take on attacking roles.

Crystal Palace set Wharton's price

Estimates put Palace's valuation of Wharton at around £78 million, while other sources suggest their demands could reach £100 million, given his importance to the side and his significant long-term potential.

Palace hold a strong hand in negotiations. No pressure is forcing them to sell, and Wharton himself appears comfortable staying put next season.

talkSPORT reported that Wharton hinted at expecting to remain at Selhurst Park next season, despite the growing interest in his services.

Liverpool aren't alone in the chase. Manchester United have made an enquiry about a possible move, though the seriousness of their interest remains unclear.

Real Madrid also have Wharton on their radar, which could crank up the competition, especially if Palace decide to open the door to talks over his departure.

Is Wharton worth this amount?

Technically, Wharton looks a fine fit for Liverpool. He has composure under pressure, tends to pass forward, and is skilled at receiving from defenders and building play.

Such traits could make him pivotal in Liverpool's midfield, especially if Iraola wants an anchor capable of setting the tempo and securing balance between the lines. But the Reds will need caution in their negotiations, and mustn't let Jones's departure become a justification for overpaying on his replacement.

Jones is heading for Inter, and paying up to three times the value of his exit deal to bring in a replacement would represent a huge financial commitment.

Granted, Wharton is younger and may have greater room to develop. Palace's position still gives them a clear edge, especially with no obligation to sell and the player himself apparently open to continuing his journey with the club.

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