Al-Hilal served up an entertaining footballing feast in their first 45 minutes of the new Roshn League season, in a manner that few knew of them throughout last season under the leadership of their Italian manager Simone Inzaghi.

They ended the first half leading Al-Faisaly 3-0 at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the opening round of the Roshn League.

"The Leader" scored their three goals in just nine minutes. French striker Karim Benzema and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves converted two penalties, with Brazilian winger Malcom striking from inside the box in between.

Possession told only part of the story. "The Leader" held 53% of the ball across the first half but proved ruthless with it, firing eight shots at Al-Faisaly's goal against just two the other way, according to Sofascore.

Four of those efforts counted as dangerous chances, and Al-Hilal buried three of them for an expected goals figure of 2.16. They also forced five corners.

Last season told a different tale. "The Leader" too often laboured in attack and spurned simple openings. On the opening night of the new campaign, they made no such mistakes.