Yassine Bounou has become the main talking point among Al-Hilal fans over the past few hours. Not because of his level on the pitch, but because of reports linking his future to a technical decision that could reshape the team before the new season kicks off.

The Moroccan is at the centre of a growing trend within Al-Hilal to drop his name from the local list, relying instead on Mohammed Al-Owais in the Roshn League and using Bounou in the AFC Champions League only. It's a scenario the player is said to reject outright.

Inzaghi in the firing line of criticism

According to those reports, the idea forms part of Simone Inzaghi's vision. The Italian's plan has sparked a great deal of anger among Al-Hilal fans, who feel the coach has begun to impose his decisions completely within the club.

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A section of the fans reckon the management carries out all of Inzaghi's requests without question. Some have gone as far as to describe it as "magic" practised by the Italian coach, a nod to how quickly his wishes are met since he took charge.

Full support for Bounou

The backlash didn't stop at the management or the technical staff. It extended to the very idea of dispensing with Bounou locally, with Al-Hilal fans insisting the Moroccan goalkeeper remains one of the team's most important players. What he has delivered since joining, they argue, makes him the first choice without debate.

Many also feel that reducing Bounou's role would send a negative message to one of the team's most prominent stars. The goalkeeper, according to what has been circulated, will not accept his role being limited to the Asian tournament alone.

Al-Owais at the heart of the controversy

This news has opened the door to a comparison between Bounou and Mohammed Al-Owais. Some fans have played down the idea of relying on the international goalkeeper as a starter in the league, insisting the gap in level and experience clearly favours Bounou.

Al-Owais has earned praise for what he has produced with the Saudi national team. Even so, Al-Hilal fans believe that competing for all titles requires Bounou to remain the first choice, especially with the team chasing the Roshn League title and aiming to compete strongly in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Hilal's official position remains absent so far. What is certain is that merely floating the idea was enough to ignite the fans' anger, and they've sent a clear message to the management: Bounou must stay as the first-choice goalkeeper, and any decision otherwise will not be accepted.