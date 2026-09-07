Inzaghi: I won't sleep because of Al-Hilal's defeat

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi cut a deeply disappointed figure after a shock 2-0 defeat to Neom on Monday evening, in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

The result left Al-Hilal frozen on 15 points at the top of the standings. Neom, meanwhile, climbed to 12 points, level with Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr in second, after claiming a valuable win over one of the title favourites.

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Inzaghi told the post-match press conference: "We created 5 chances in the first half and did not convert them, and Neom's goalkeeper also shone against Kanno's chance in the second half. I repeat that I take full responsibility for the defeat, and such defeats bring the players back to their senses."

The Al-Hilal coach added: "It is true that the management did a great job, but we are still at the top of the table, and I do not blame the players. I am the one responsible for the painful defeat, which will keep me from sleeping."

He continued: "The two goals we conceded, the first was an error in our own goal, and the second also had some errors in coverage, and we will work on improving how we deal with them continuously."

The Italian went on: "We felt frustrated by the defeat, we are at the top of the table and we did not want to lose, and this is my first defeat in Saudi Arabia since I arrived, but all we have to do now is learn from this defeat."

He continued: "In the first half we did not appear in the required manner and we conceded two goals, and in the second half we came out strongly, but luck was not on our side in scoring goals, and the players gave what was required of them."

Neom's victory hands Inzaghi his first defeat since taking charge of Al-Hilal. The Italian had kept an unbeaten record until now, only for the newly promoted side to deliver a heavy shock.